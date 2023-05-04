Air India holds town hall with pilots who are yet to accept new compensation structure

According to a pilot who was present at the town hall, Air India's Chief of Operations Captain Rajwinder Singh Sandhu assured that all issues can be sorted out and that no clause in the revised contracts would be misused.

Air India on Thursday organised a town hall with a section of pilots who are yet to accept the revised compensation structure and assured them that new service clauses will not be misused, according to two pilots.

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two pilot unions - Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) - on grounds that the airline, in alleged violation of labour practices, did not consult them before finalising the new contracts.

Against this backdrop, the town hall was conducted on Thursday wherein Air India's Chief of Operations Captain Rajwinder Singh Sandhu, who himself is a pilot, addressed the pilots who are yet to accept the new compensation structure.

According to a pilot who was present at the town hall, Sandhu assured that all issues can be sorted out and that no clause in the revised contracts would be misused.

Various issues, including those related to seniority, career progression and roster rules were discussed.

Another pilot said that after Sandhu addressed them, there is a sense of confidence as someone from the pilot community itself interacted with them. It is encouraging that finally someone from the management has reached out and acknowledged the pilots, the pilot added.

"The set of pilots in Air India who have not yet accepted the new compensation structure has also been reaching out seeking engagement. Considering these requests, we have organised a town hall to clarify their doubts," an Air India spokesperson said.

On April 28, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said that a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package offered last week.

Campbell had said the airline is making investments in workplace technology and training as well as in new and improved employee benefits.

"On the latter front, I'm pleased to report that 90 per cent of cabin crew and a majority of pilots have received and accepted the new compensation package offered last week, which will be back-dated to 1 April 2023," he had said.