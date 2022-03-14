English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Air India has 2,657 pending cases in Indian and international courts: Govt

    "Total number of cases pending in Indian courts and international courts against Air India is 2,657,” V K Singh said in his reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

    Air India has 2,657 cases pending against it in Indian and international courts on matters related to employee service, customer complaints and commercial issues, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

    Since its disinvestment last year, Air India has been under the control of the Tata Group.

    "Total number of cases pending in Indian courts and international courts against Air India is 2,657,” Singh said in his reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

    These cases related to issues such as employee service matters, consumer complaints, commercial matters, he said.

    "These cases are against Air India as a legal entity and will remain with Air India,” Singh said.

    Close
    The minister said the Centre will not deal with the cases against Air India.
    PTI
    Tags: #Air India #Budget Session of Parliament #India #V K Singh
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 08:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.