Air India grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger
The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.
PTI
April 01, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore
Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.
However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.
When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.
The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.