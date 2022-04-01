English
    Air India grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger

    The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
    The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore

    Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.

    However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.

    When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

    The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 07:30 am
