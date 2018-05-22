App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 22, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India flight with 143 passengers makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 PM as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing. "It landed safely with 143 passengers onboard," the spokesperson said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An Air India plane from Goa with 143 passengers onboard made an emergency landing here after a hydraulic failure, a spokesperson from the airline said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.36 PM as flight AI 662 made the emergency landing. "It landed safely with 143 passengers onboard," the spokesperson said.

The primary runway, which remained closed due to the emergency landing, resumed operations at 9.40 PM, the airport sources said.

During this period, the secondary runway was used for aircraft movement.

The Mumbai Airport is the second busiest in the country, handling over 980 aircraft a day.

tags #Air India #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai Airport

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.