Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air India flight to Kolkata returns to Delhi after technical snag

The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which took off at 7.10 am, landed back safely at 8.50 am, the source said, adding that all passengers were safe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight, which took off from the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) this morning, returned to the aerodrome due to a technical issue, a source said.

The Dreamliner B787-800 aircraft, which took off at 7.10 am, landed back safely at 8.50 am, the source said, adding that all passengers were safe.

"The flight AI401 was scheduled to depart for Kolkata from New Delhi at 6.50 am but took off after a delay of 20 minutes. However, after it was airborne for almost 40 minutes, the pilot announced that the aircraft was returning to Delhi due to a technical snag," the source said.

The number of passengers on board could not be immediately known.

Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.
First Published on May 30, 2018 09:43 am

tags #Air India #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Kolkata

