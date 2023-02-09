English
    Air India finalises deal with Airbus for buying around 250 planes

    The Tata group-owned Air India is expanding its operations as well as fleet.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
    The deal is likely to include 40 wide-body Airbus A350s and Air India will be the first Indian carrier to operate the aircraft.

    Air India has finalised an order for around 250 aircraft with Airbus and the deal is expected to be announced next week, a source said on Thursday.

    The source in the know also said the airline has signed a deal with Boeing for about 200 planes.

    Specific details could not be immediately ascertained and there was no immediate comments from Air India about the deals.

    The Tata group-owned Air India is expanding its operations as well as fleet.