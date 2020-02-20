App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India extends suspension of its China flights till June 30

Last month, the national carrier had suspended its six weekly Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 31 to February 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image
 
 
As Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Air India on February 20 announced that it is extending the suspension of its flights to the neighbouring country till June 30.

Last month, the national carrier had suspended its six weekly Delhi-Shanghai flights from January 31 to February 14. However, it did not restart the flight operations from February 15 onwards.

The national carrier had also suspended its Delhi-Hong Kong flights due to the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 2,000 people in China till date.

"Flight operations on both routes -- Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi-Hong Kong -- have been suspended till June 30," an Air India spokesperson said on Thursday.

Earlier, IndiGo and SpiceJet had suspended their flight operations between India and China.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Air India #Business #coronavirus #India

