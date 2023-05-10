Air India Express to hire crew for B737 NG/MAX aircraft

As part of consolidating its airline business, the Tata Group is in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India.

Air India Express has invited applications from individuals for multiple opportunities at different bases in the network.

In a tweet, the Tata Group company has announced that it is hiring Pilots, Captains, and First Officers to join the team flying B737 NG/MAX aircraft.

Air India Express' job openings advertisement comes at a time when the Tata Group-owned carrier Air India and some of its pilots have been at loggerheads after the airline failed to address any of the pilots’ concerns surrounding the recently announced work conditions and pay structure.

Air India on April 17 announced a new salary structure for pilots and cabin crew of Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect. The airline has given time till the end of this week for pilots to decide on signing the new contracts. The initial deadline for accepting the revised compensation structure ended on April 30.

As part of consolidating its airline business, the Tata Group is in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines.

Air India in February is preparing to revamp itself under the Tata Group with a fuel-efficient fleet, and signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co for the purchase of jetliners. The carrier signed agreements with Airbus SE to supply about 250 new planes and with American aerospace major Boeing for 220 aircraft.