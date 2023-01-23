Air India Express flight with 105 passengers lands at Trivandrum Airport due to technical snag

An Air India Express flight, with 105 passengers onboard, going from Trivandrum to Muscat landed at Trivandrum Airport due to a technical issue in FMS (flight management system), ANI reported quoting an Air India Express spokesperson.

The flight IX 549, took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am on January 23 and landed back at 9.17 am.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off at 1 pm, the spokesperson said.

All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

