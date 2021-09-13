MARKET NEWS

English
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
The rapid PCR test counters would close two hours prior to the departure, said the Air India Express. (Representative image)

An Air India Express flight which took off from here for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch.


The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI.


According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around 7 AM.


The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half-an-hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Air India Express #Current Affairs #India #Sharjah
