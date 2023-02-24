 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India Express flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to 'suspected' tail strike

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

The Air India Express flight IX 385, carrying 168 passengers, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12.15 PM, following which airport authorities withdrew the full emergency which was declared earlier.

Air India said the flight on Kozhikode-Dammam route was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to suspected tail strike while taking off from Calicut airport.(Representational image)

A Dammam-bound Air India Express flight from Kozhikode, was on Friday diverted to the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram, following a 'suspected' tail strike during take off.

Air India said the flight on Kozhikode-Dammam route was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to suspected tail strike while taking off from Calicut airport.

The airlines made arrangements to send the passengers to Dammam by an alternate flight which is scheduled to take off from Thiruvananthapuram this evening itself.