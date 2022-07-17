English
    Air India Express' Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell observed in cabin

    Air India Express’s Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

    PTI
    July 17, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    Air India would require new aircraft to mount frequencies and fully utilise its prized international airport slots and membership of Star Alliance (File image of an Air India aircraft)

    The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

    In another incident, IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 01:32 pm
