Air India de-rosters two pilots for allowing female friend into cockpit

Air India

Two more Air India pilots have been de-rostered on June 13 for inviting a female friend into the cockpit of a Delhi-Leh flight on June 3.

Air India's management initiated action against the pilot and the co-pilot soon after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew regarding an unauthorised female passenger entering the cockpit of the AI-445 aircraft.

The latest incident comes just a month after the airline grounded another pilot for inviting a female friend into the cockpit of a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27. The pilot's license was suspended for three months by the DGCA and a Rs 30-lakh fine was imposed on Air India for not taking prompt action on the 'safety-sensitive' issue.

"A female friend of the AI-445 pilot entered the cockpit without following rules, both pilots have been grounded/off-roster by Air India," an Air India official said.

“The friend is a senior helicopter pilot who was travelling as a passenger,” another official added.

“Air India has a Just Culture approach to all safety-related events and has zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The incident has been reported to the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and it is awaiting the details that are to be submitted by the airline following an investigation.

"The DGCA is aware of the issue and necessary action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the procedures. Air India has formed a committee to conduct detailed investigations," a DGCA official said.

The Leh route is one of the most difficult and sensitive air routes in the country in terms of safety and security and allowing an unauthorised person in the cockpit of a commercial aircraft amounts to violation of the law.