Air India crew dances inside aircraft cabin, gets censured by management

Moneycontrol News

The Air India cabin crew uploaded a video on social media platform shot by them while dancing on Bollywood tunes. Inside the aircraft cabin and dressed in their flight attendant’s uniform these cabin crew members shot song and dance sequences.

Air India on Tuesday issued a stern warning to its flight attendants for uploading videos of them dancing inside the cabin. They were asked to take down the videos, failing which disciplinary action would be taken against them.

As per a report in The Times of India, multiple videos were uploaded by cabin crew of Air India on YouTube, Music.Ly and other social media platforms. The cabin crew were in their uniforms and shot this video inside the aircraft cabin. Authorities of Air India did not take the act lightly, and decided to take action about it.

"We follow a strict code of conduct and any action which will not reflect a good image of our company will be dealt with strictly. When on-duty, crew members are instructed to avoid posting such distasteful videos on any social media platform," said Air India authorities.

The videos posted clearly shows there are no passengers on the flight and few videos were shot on Hindi film songs, and shot on the galley of an aircraft. The young flight attendants in this video were easily identifiable.