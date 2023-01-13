Air India announces cancellation, rescheduling of flights during Republic Day week

Air India also stated that this has been done without causing disruptions on other route. (Representational)

Owing to Republic Day week preparations by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air India on January 13 announced cancellation of domestic flights across some routes in accordance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport. Due to this, domestic flights will be impacted from January 19-26, the airline said in a statement.

In view of the IAF preparations, the airspace will be restricted for nearly three hours every day for one week in the run up to the 74th Republic Day. "For 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for January 19 -24 and January 26 from 1030 to 1245 IST," it said, adding that this has been done without causing disruptions on other route.

However, flights operating earlier or later than the prescribed time range will continue to operate as usual.

Moreover, as far as international operations are concerned, Air India will be realigning the same with either a one-hour delay or advancement. Due to this, ultra-long haul, long-haul and short haul international operations from five stations, namely LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu) and BKK (Bangkok), will be impacted due to advancement or delay by one hour. There are no cancellations of international operations during this period, Air India said further mentioned.

Domestic or international passengers arriving at/departing from IGI Airport, New Delhi, are requested to check their flight status to avoid any further inconvenience, it added.

Meanwhile, ahead of Republic Day, rehearsals for the Parade are underway at Kartavya Path in the National Capital on January 13. Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day as the Constitution of India came into effect.