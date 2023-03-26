 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

Mar 26, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for ”carelessness”, according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

A major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said here on Sunday.

On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Niroula said.