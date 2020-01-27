App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India along with Air India Express 'great asset': Hardeep Singh Puri

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation said the successful bidder would continue to use Air India brand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said Air India along with Air India Express is a "great asset", as the government came out with preliminary bid document for disinvestment of the national carrier.


The Minister of State for Civil Aviation said the successful bidder would continue to use Air India brand.


The government on Monday announced sale of 100 percent stake in debt-laden Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment and has set March 17, as the deadline for submitting expression of interest.


As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 percent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 percent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per bid document issued on Monday.


Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.


The Minister of State for Civil Aviation further said the lessons have been learnt from 2018 with regard to Air India stake sale.

In 2018, the government proposed to offload 76 percent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players. However, there were no bidders.



First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Air India #Hardeep Singh Puri

