Air India air hostess, 53, falls off plane at Mumbai airport, hospitalised

A 53-year-old air hostess was injured Monday after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, the airline said. The incident took place in the morning on the Air India's New Delhi-bound flight AI 864, it said.

The airline termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said that it was investigating into it.

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew (members), Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it," the airline said in a statement.

"She sustained injuries to her legs and has been taken to the Nanavati Hospital for further treatment," it added.

About three years ago, an Air India engineer had got sucked into the aircraft's engine at the airport here when the pilots started the engines prematurely after mistaking a signal.