London-bound Air India flight aborts take-off after ants spotted in business class

A London-bound Air India (AI-111) flight on September 6 aborted take-off at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a swarm of ants was found in the business class.

Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the Prince of Bhutan son and heir apparent of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was on board the London-Delhi Air India flight.

The flight took off later, after Air India changed the aircraft, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this year in May, a similar bizarre fate had befallen another Air India flight. An Air India flight bound to Newark (United States) from Delhi International Airport had to circle back within 30-minutes of take-off after a bat was found inside the jetliner’s business class cabin.

In July 2021 too, an Air India Express flight bound for Saudi Arabia, had to make an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a crack was noticed on the windshield. The flight was carrying cargo and crew members and had no passengers.