MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

London-bound Air India flight aborts take-off after ants spotted in business class

Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the Prince of Bhutan, was on board the Air India flight

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.


A London-bound Air India (AI-111) flight on September 6 aborted take-off at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a swarm of ants was found in the business class.

Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the Prince of Bhutan son and heir apparent of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was on board the London-Delhi Air India flight.

The flight took off later, after Air India changed the aircraft, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier this year in May, a similar bizarre fate had befallen another Air India flight. An Air India flight bound to Newark (United States) from Delhi International Airport had to circle back within 30-minutes of take-off after a bat was found inside the jetliner’s business class cabin.

Close

In July 2021 too, an Air India Express flight bound for Saudi Arabia, had to make an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after a crack was noticed on the windshield. The flight was carrying cargo and crew members and had no passengers.


Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air India
first published: Sep 6, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.