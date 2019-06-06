App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air hostess alleges rape by friend and his room-mates, 1 held

The accused confessed to the crime but denied the involvement of his room-mates, another police officer claimed

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

A 25-year-old air hostess working with a private airline was allegedly raped by her friend and his room-mates in Mumbai's suburban Andheri, police said on June 5.

The incident took place on June 4 night at a flat in Goni Nagar where Swapnil Badodia (25), the woman's friend, lived as a paying guest, a police official said.

Badodia, who too works for an airline, and the woman went out for dinner Tuesday evening and later had drinks at his flat, she told police.

Close

As per the woman, when she woke up next morning, she realized that when she was drunk, Badodia and his friend forced themselves on her during the night.

She lodged a complaint of gang rape at MIDC police station.

"We registered a case of gang rape under IPC section 376 D and arrested the accused person (Badodia)," said Nitin Alaknure, senior police inspector, MIDC police station.

Badodia confessed to the crime but denied the involvement of his room-mates, another police officer claimed.

He was produced before a court which sent him in police custody till June 6. Further probe is on.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.