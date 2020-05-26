Air Asia flight with 70 passengers on board makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

The incident comes a day after domestic flight services resumed in India amid the coronavirus lockdown.
An Air Asia flight from Jaipur to Hyderabad with 70 passengers on board made a full emergency landing at Hyderabad airport, news agency ANI has reported.
The emergency landing was made reportedly due to fuel issues in the aircraft.
The incident comes a day after domestic air travel services resumed in India amid the coronavirus lockdown.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
First Published on May 26, 2020 05:01 pm