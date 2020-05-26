App
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air Asia flight with 70 passengers on board makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

The incident comes a day after domestic flight services resumed in India amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
An Air Asia flight from Jaipur to Hyderabad with 70 passengers on board made a full emergency landing at Hyderabad airport, news agency ANI has reported.

The emergency landing was made reportedly due to fuel issues in the aircraft.

The incident comes a day after domestic air travel services resumed  in India amid the coronavirus lockdown.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

