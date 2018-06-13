Aim to double Indian Railways' income to Rs 4 lakh crore by 2025: Piyush Goyal

With an aim to make it profitable, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined a target to double Indian Railways' revenue to Rs 4 lakh crore by 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"Our target is to turn the railways profitable so that it doesn’t have to take any gross budgetary support from the government. Reducing the cost is the most important thing. If we were to electrify large parts of our network, we can easily save around Rs 15,000 crore in fuel bill itself," Goyal said.

Indian Railways already has a target to electrify most of its lines in the next five years.

The main focus of this drive would be to expand that electrified network, improve signalling and add more lines in congesting stretches. It would also help the transporter if the assets are utilised in a better way, Goyal said.

"Also, just by introducing modern signalling on the golden quadrilateral route, we can increase the line capacity by 50 percent. These lines currently carry 58 percent of freight. Just imagine the kind of revenue we can get by just investing Rs 12,000 crore in signalling, which will allow us to run more trains in shorter blocks," the minister told the newspaper.

He added that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project is on schedule and that more such projects are in the pipeline.

When asked about station redevelopment programs, Goyal said the ministry is looking to relax norms for private players to attract more of them to such projects.

"We’ve prepared a cabinet note that proposes extending the lease period for concessionaires to 99 years. They will also be allowed to sublease the land," the minister said.

Train accidents were down by 38 percent, and according to Goyal, it is set to go down further. He said that for the current financial year, Indian Railways has planned an investment of around Rs 70,000 crore for safety-related work like track renewal and elimination of unmanned crossings.