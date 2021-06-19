Aim at vaccinating 3 lakh people daily from June 20: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government has set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccination to three lakh people daily from June 20 for the next 10 days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 19.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma said there will be no government work over the next one week and the entire machinery will be involved in the inoculation exercise.

"This is a part of our Enhanced Immunisation Drive. From June 21, we shall be targeting three lakh vaccinations daily till June 30," he said after reviewing preparations with all stakeholders.

The chief minister announced that government offices will reopen from July 1, and asked employees to get vaccinated within this month.

He also urged employees of private enterprises to get their jabs, as the state government is likely to allow such offices to operate till around 5 pm from next month.