AIIMS working on guidelines for Mucormycosis treatment: Report

Mucormycosis (known as black fungus), a rare life-threatening infection that’s being reported in some COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is developing guidelines for treatment of mucormycosis, or black fungus observed in COVID-19 patients, ANI reported.

Cases of the rare fungal infection have been reported in many states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The Union health ministry symptoms of mucormycosis include pain or redness around the eyes, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

"Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma," the ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The ministry added that mucormycosis is being detected in COVID-19 patients who are recovering and have recovered.

Uncontrolled diabetes and a weak immune system are some factors that increase the risk of black fungus in COVID-19 patients.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on May 15 said that chances of fungal infection increase in patients who are diabetic, COVID-positive and take steroids. He said misuse of steroids in COVID-19 treatment should be stopped to prevent mucormycosis.