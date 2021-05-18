AIIMS working on guidelines for Mucormycosis treatment: Report
Cases of the rare fungal infection Mucormycosis have been reported in many states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
May 18, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Mucormycosis (known as black fungus), a rare life-threatening infection that’s being reported in some COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is developing guidelines for treatment of mucormycosis, or black fungus observed in COVID-19 patients, ANI reported.
Cases of the rare fungal infection have been reported in many states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
The Union health ministry symptoms of mucormycosis include pain or redness around the eyes, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.
"Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that mucormycosis is being detected in COVID-19 patients who are recovering and have recovered.
Uncontrolled diabetes and a weak immune system are some factors that increase the risk of black fungus in COVID-19 patients.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on May 15 said that chances of fungal infection increase in patients who are diabetic, COVID-positive and take steroids. He said misuse of steroids in COVID-19 treatment should be stopped to prevent mucormycosis.