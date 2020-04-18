App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIIMS to provide tele-consultancy to registered patients from April 20

An official statement said AIIMS is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but it is also conscious about the medical attention needed by non-COVID patients.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AIIMS-Delhi has decided to provide tele-consultancy to all patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in an effort to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the lockdown. The patients can register online and seek medical advice over the phone from April 20.

An official statement said AIIMS is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but it is also conscious about the medical attention needed by non-COVID patients.

AIIMS is providing tele-consultations to non-COVID patients who had previously taken appointments, ensuring social distancing is maintained and lockdown orders are not violated.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

"All patients who were undergoing treatment in AIIMS New Delhi and had been advised a follow-up, can now register online for obtaining a follow-up appointment. On the given date, doctors of concerned department/speciality will call up these patients and give them the requisite medical advice. The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi, can visit this link https://ors.gov.in/followup/ and obtain appointments," the statement said.

For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here decided to indefinitely shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration.

The order had come into effect from March 24.

AIIMS had issued a circular postponing all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries and directed for only emergency life-saving surgeries with effect from March 21.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #AIIMS #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.