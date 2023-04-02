 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIIMS mulls roping in govt agency, PSU for procurement of medical equipment

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

The AIIMS administration here has constituted a committee to engage a government agency or a PSU for the procurement of medical equipment to help expedite procurements and free the staff, including faculty members, from procurement-related activities.

The ten-member committee will examine the benefits and modalities of engaging a government agency or PSU as a procurement support agency, according to an office memorandum issued recently.

Making observations on the issue of procurement, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said stores and procurement are usually handled by the same personnel, which is not in line with good governance practices.  Often, the outsourced staff is handling procurement, which is not appropriate.

The store cadre is limited in strength due to which there is frequent unmet demand for stores and procurement personnel from various Centres and Departments, he was quoted as saying in the office memorandum.