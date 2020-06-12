App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIIMS holds entrance exams for various courses with 33,000 candidates in attendance

Measures to ensure social distancing norms -- such as staggered entry and alternative seating with reduced seating density -- were implemented in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIMS said in a statement.

PTI
File image
File image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday said over 33,000 candidates appeared for entrance exams for various courses that have been held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the central government.

A total of 33,491 candidates appeared for the entrance examinations for MD, MS, MDS, DM, CH, fellowship, BSc-postbasic, MSc Nursing courses which were successfully held across all the states and four Union Territories on Thursday, it said.

Measures to ensure social distancing norms -- such as staggered entry and alternative seating with reduced seating density -- were implemented in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIMS said in a statement.

Close

Additional measures such as temperature scanning, compulsory use of masks, hand-sanitization at multiple points and near-zero contact between candidates and staff at the exam centres were implemented, the premier institute said.

related news

Innovative digital technologies were used for candidate registration and verification. The supervision of the examination was done by faculty from medical colleges and institutes in the region, according to the statement.

The whole process was monitored by AIIMS faculty via live streaming of CCTV footage from all centres.

To minimize the travel needs of the candidates, the number of cities was increased from 60 to 157 with at least one centre in every state. On the basis of choices made by candidates, more than 97 percent of them were allocated the city of their choice or within 100 km, the institute said.

The start time of examination was changed from 9 am to 1 pm to provide adequate morning hours for travel," the statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:43 pm

tags #AIIMS #coronavirus #Current Affairs #exams #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

A (cancelled) plane, train and automobile: European travel in a pandemic

A (cancelled) plane, train and automobile: European travel in a pandemic

Coronavirus wrap June 12: Cases in India cross 3 lakh-mark, Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third

Coronavirus wrap June 12: Cases in India cross 3 lakh-mark, Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third

Cess on petrol and diesel increased by Rs 1 in Madhya Pradesh

Cess on petrol and diesel increased by Rs 1 in Madhya Pradesh

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.