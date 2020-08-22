172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|aiims-forms-5-member-medical-board-to-look-into-sushant-singh-rajputs-autopsy-report-5741481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIIMS forms 5-member medical board to look into Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," AIIMS' forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who will lead the team, told PTI.

PTI
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)

A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS on Friday to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," AIIMS' forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who will lead the team, told PTI.

He said the team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Close

"The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory," Gupta said.

related news

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case.

In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

"It is in connection with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a medical board of doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi is required to be constituted for providing expert medical opinion in the case.

"Necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, viscera reports will be provided at earliest. It is therefore requested that a medical board of doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence at Mumbai at earliest," the CBI said in its letter.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 12:30 am

tags #AIIMS #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Sushant Singh Rajput

