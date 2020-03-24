App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIIMS doctors' body writes to Home Ministry condemning discrimination against doctors, nurses

This comes after several reports of doctors, nurses and other staff engaged in the treatment and care of coronavirus patients facing discrimination at the hands of other members of society, came to light.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take appropriate action against the eviction if the healthcare professionals from their homes.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan also expressed concern over reports of ostracisation of doctors and healthcare staff across the country.

Asking people not to panic, he tweeted saying, "All precautions are being taken by doctors and staff on COVID2019 duty to ensure they're not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system. On Sunday,nation applauded their selfless services. It’s our bounden duty to keep their morale high."

Dr Harji Singh Bhatti, ex-president of AIIMS RDA, tweeted saying, "We doctors request PM Narendra Modi to address this issue in today's 8 PM address. Ask people to don’t force doctors to vacate rented houses or hostels. Also in view of lockdown, transportation for healthcare workers to hospitals must be sorted out."

He also attached a copy of the letter to the MHA, dated March 24, in his tweet.

According to the letter, healthcare personnel offering their services to the patients of COIV-19 have been facing discrimination, with many being asked to vacate their rented homes while some others are being forcefully evicted from their temporary residences by landlords for the fear that such professionals may be susceptible to the infection.

image

Condemning such treatment of their staff, the AIIMS body has asked the ministry to take action in this regard, asking that an order be issued tio prevent such eviction of those working tirelessly to offer their "selfless services to our country in crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic".

Meanwhile, a request for proper arrangement of transport facilities for healthcare professionals amid lockdowns, to ensure hassle-free travel to their workplace, has also been sought by RDA.

The news comes after the staff of several airlines, including some of those onboard the Air India rescue operation for Indians stranded in Rome, complained of similar discrimination and ill-treatment by members of the society.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India

