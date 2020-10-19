AICTE releases revised calendar for 2020-21 academic session, FY Engineering classes to begin from December 1

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised calendar for the 2020-2021 academic session. The updated schedule is available on the official website of the council. The AICTE revised the existing academic calendar in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

As per the official notice released by AICTE, the academic calendar for 2020-2021 was revised “due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments”.

The official statement reads: “Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the country and requests from various state governments and ongoing admission process of llTs and NITs, the council has extended the last date of admission to first-year Engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November 2020. Accordingly, the last date of commencement of classes of first-year is 01.12.2020.”

The new AICTE schedule allows candidates to seek admission to AICTE-approved technical universities till November 30 and classes for first year engineering students will start from December 1. The classes for the newly enrolled students will be conducted in three modes -- online, offline, and blended mode.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Originally, the last date for getting admitted to technical courses at AICTE approved institutes was October 20, which was revised in view of the alarming COVID-19 situation in the country.

As for institutes that had already begun classes for first-year engineering students, AICTE has directed them to postpone the commencement of the academic year till December 1. Meanwhile, AICTE has asked affiliated institutes to hold special classes for students who are supposed to appear for their final-year or final-semester exams.