AICC has shortlisted names of 15 Lok Sabha and 105 Assembly candidates in Odisha: Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik Wednesday said the AICC Central Election Committee (CEC) has shortlisted the names of 15 candidates for Lok Sabha and 105 nominees for state Assembly elections.

The candidates list for the remaining six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies will be finalised by the CEC at its meeting on March 16, Patnaik said on his arrival from the national capital.

He said the AICC will most probably release its candidate list for the first phase of polls on April 11 in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly segments in Odisha by March 18.

Four phase polling will be held in Odisha on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, ruling BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said that the party was working on its candidates list and it will be released at proper time.