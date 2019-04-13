App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK's Ramanathapuram strongman J K Ritheesh dead

He was last seen in the recently released R J Balaji starrer "LKG".

AIADMK leader and Tamil film actor J K Ritheesh died Saturday due to a sudden cardiac arrest while he was engaged in election related work, the party said. The 46-year old former Lok Sabha MP from Ramanathapuram died after he suffered a heart attack while attending to poll related work in Ramanathapuram district and despite being rushed to a hospital, the AIADMK said.

Ritheesh, alias Shivakumar, the AIADMK's MGR youth wing deputy secretary, joined the party in the presence of late J Jayalalithaa in 2014. A former loyalist of expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri, the politician had also acted in some Telugu and Tamil films, including "Nayagan." He was last seen in the recently released R J Balaji starrer "LKG". Ritheesh was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha (2009) from Ramanathapuram constituency and was among the noted leaders of the AIADMK in the southern district of Ramanathapuram.

Party top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami in a release here said they were deeply grieved to learn of his demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family. They lauded Ritheesh for his party work with loyalty to the party high command. DMK chief M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the sudden death of his former party colleague. He said though Ritheesh joined AIADMK, he had continued his friendly ties with the party.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #AIADMK #Lok Sabha polls 2019

