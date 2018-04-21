App
Apr 21, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK to field candidates in 3 constituencies in May 12

The two leaders made the announcement in a party statement. Yuvaraj was recently appointed Karnataka state unit secretary of the AIADMK.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today announced it would field its candidates from three Assembly constituencies for the May 12 Karnataka polls. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami announced their party's candidates for Hanur, Gandhinagar and Kolar Gold field assembly segments.

M P Yuvaraj is the party's pick for Gandhinagar while R P Vishnukumar and M Anbu will contest from Hanur and Kolar Gold Fields respectively.

The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections. Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the May 12 elections to 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

