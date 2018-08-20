App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK seeks special assembly session for passing bill on medical

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here that presently the private medical colleges including deemed to be universities were denying seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AIADMK in Puducherry today urged the territorial government to immediately convene a special Assembly session and bring in a legislation to ensure 50 percent quota for government sponsored students in the private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here that presently the private medical colleges including deemed to be universities were denying seats at 50 percent of quota for the local students.

"Seat sharing is done according to whims and fancies of the managements and most of the time the local students were not getting admission. Seats are sold away for exorbitant prices to students from distant States," he alleged There should be a law to curb this unjust and unfair practice on the part of the managements," he said.

Charging the government with 'keeping mum' on the issue, Anbalagan said parents and students associations should also come forward to press the rights of the students. The AIADMK leader wanted a legislation to be enacted to ensure fifty percent quota for government sponsored students in private medical colleges.

"When the government could bring in a resolution to divest the nominated legislators of their right to vote on the floor of the House as was done in the recent budget session, there is no reason why a legislation on medical college admission issue could not be brought in," Anbalagan said.

He also sought the intervention of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to do justice to the students.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #India #Puducherry

