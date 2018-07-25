AIADMK has already begun its LS poll work, says Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said his party has already launched its propaganda for the next year's Lok Sabha elections, by launching bicycle rallies in the state, but said any decision on alliances would be taken only later. "Our work has already begun. Bicycle rallies have begun in Madurai by 1,000 members," he said answering a question on preparations by AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The 1,000 strong party workers' teams were holding bicycle rallies and visiting two selected assembly segments everyday, he said. "They are propagating the Amma (late party chief Jayalalithaa) government's achievements and are seeking support for the AIADMK," he told reporters. To a question on electoral alliances, he said "the Lok Sabha election is about a year away...alliance will be decided only during election.

No party has taken any preparatory step for deciding electoral alliances." AIADMK top leaders K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had on July 15 launched the bicycle rally in Madurai on behalf of the party wing 'Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai.' Palaniswami, lauching the rally, had said that the propaganda drive aimed at covering all the 234 assembly segments was the starting point towards facing the polls successfully. Asked on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark that had late leader J Jayalalithaa been alive, the AIADMK would have voted against the BJP government in the no trust motion, the Chief Minister reiterated that the move was piloted by TDP for matters related to Andhra Pradesh.

When AIADMK MPs stalled Parliament over the Cauvery issue, no other party supported, he recalled. "As regards our state we have cordial ties with the Centre. People have elected our MPs, only for the growth of our state and to raise voice for Tamil Nadu's problems," he said adding constitution of Cauvery panels by the Centre was a success for the state.