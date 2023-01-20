 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI urination incident: Flying ban based on incorrect understanding of aircraft, claims Mishra

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Mishra was drunk when he allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year. In a surprise twist, he later claimed the woman had urinated on herself.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

Disagreeing with the findings of the internal inquiry into the alleged incident on board an Air India flight where he was accused of urinating on an elderly woman, Shankar Mishra said on Friday the four-month flying ban on him is based on an incorrect understanding of the layout of the aircraft.

In a statement issued through his lawyers, Mishra said he was in the process of appealing the decision in accordance with the applicable rules.

The airline on Thursday banned Mishra from flying for a period of 4 months while saying an independent three-member internal committee found him to be covered under the definition of 'unruly passenger'.

"We would particularly like to point that the Internal Inquiry Committee's ruling hinges upon their incorrect understanding of the layout of the Aircraft. When the Committee could not find an adequate explanation as to how the accused could have urinated on the complainant sitting on seat 9A without also affecting the passenger on Seat 9C, it has erroneously gone on to assume that there was a seat 9B in the business class in the aircraft," the statement issued by lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai said.

"Based on these unfounded and clearly incorrect conjectures, the Committee has essentially manufactured a possibility that the accused had committed the alleged act," it said.