Ahmednagar City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ahmednagar City Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ahmednagar City is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 60.11% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.55% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap won this seat by a margin of 3317 votes, which was 2% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 165934 votes.