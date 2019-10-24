Ahmednagar City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ahmednagar City Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ahmednagar City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ahmednagar City constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ahmednagar City is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ahmednagar City Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Ahmednagar City is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 60.11% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap won this seat by a margin of 3317 votes, which was 2% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 165934 votes.Anil Bhayya Ramkisan Rathod won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 39545 votes. SS polled 132647 votes, 49.21% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .