Ahmedabad school asks students to write pro-CAA messages, apologises after parents protest

After a private school in Ahmedabad asked its students to write a message supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), parents' pushback against the move forced the school to apologise and call the exercise a "misunderstanding".

According to a report by The Indian Express, Little Star School in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city had asked its students from classes V to X to write a message congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and saying that the students and their families support the Act.

According to some of the parents, during classes on January 7, teachers wrote a short congratulatory message on blackboards and asked their students to copy it on their postcards, to be delivered to PM Modi.

According to the report, the students were asked to submit these postcards, addressed to "PMO, South Block secretariat building, Raisina Hill, New Delhi" along with their addresses.

"My daughter studies in Class VI. I got to know on Tuesday evening that her teacher had asked the entire class to write congratulatory messages in support of CAA to Modi. My child doesn’t understand the issue. She is being forced to be a part of it, which is unacceptable to us," a parent told the newspaper.

Another parent alleged that students in Class X, who are to appear for their internal exams, were told that those who do not submit the postcards would not be given marks in the internal exams.

"What is the purpose of mentioning their residence address, that too without the parents’ permission?" the parent said.

According to the report, dozens of parents went to the office of the school trustee-cum-owner on January 8 and protested against the exercise. The school management then apologised and returned the postcards to the parents.

The school management also told the newspaper that it had not conducted the exercise under the influence of any party.