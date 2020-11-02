Ahmedabad - Mumbai Tejas Express cancelled on selected days until March 2021, check the complete list here

The Western Railways on November 1 announced that it has cancelled few trips of the Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Tejas Express, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and observed booking trends.

Train No. 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be cancelled on selected Tuesdays of every month starting from November 2020 until March 2021.



In view of Coronavirus Pandemic and booking trends observed, Western Railway has reviewed the running of Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Tejas Express and has accordingly cancelled few trips of the train. pic.twitter.com/tyrtdFP7B1

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 1, 2020

The Western Railways posted on Twitter, "In view of Coronavirus Pandemic and booking trends observed, Western Railway has reviewed the running of Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Tejas Express and has accordingly cancelled few trips of the train."

The IRCTC's Tejas Express resumed services on October 17 on two routes Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express months after COVID-19 induced lockdown.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the dates on which the train will be cancelled:

November 2020: November 3, 24

December 2020: 1, 8 and 15

January 2021: 19, 26

February 2021: 2, 9, 16 and 23

March 2021: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

For other days, tickets for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express can be booked via the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in or the IRCTC Rail Connect App.

Considering the COVID situation the Tejas Express trains will not have dynamic pricing.

IRCTC has been training employees of Tejas Express trains to manage the operations of the trains and provide services according to the ‘new normal’. To ensure the safety of the passengers, a Standard Operation Procedure observing COVID-19 protocol has been issued.

1.10

pm. From Mumbai, train number 82901 starts from Mumbai Central at 3.40 pm and reaches Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm the same day. It

The Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad IRCTC Tejas Express Train No. 82901/02 first hit the tracks on January 19, 2020. The train 82902 starts at 6.40 am from Ahmedabad and reaches Mumbai atruns six days a week except for Thursdays and now the new selected days. The train halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali stations in both directions.