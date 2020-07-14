Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project may miss December 2023 deadline

Though some land has been acquired for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, meeting the December 2023 deadline may be difficult due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nearly 60 percent of the land required for the project has been acquired despite resistance from the Maharashtra government, Business Standard reported.

"We are on fast track. We have acquired 60 percent of the land required for the project. Interestingly, in Gujarat it goes up to around 77 percent," Achal Khare, Managing Director of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo had launched the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in September 2017.

"Ironically, people’s queries are not answered in social impact and environment impact hearings. In Gujarat, it is a forceful acquisition of land and in Maharashtra, too, the government has changed the rules from the earlier model of direct purchase. Even now, acquisition in areas like Palghar in Maharashtra and Navsari in Gujarat may be a difficult task for the authorities," Krishnakant Chauhan, an office-bearer of the National Alliance of People's Movements told the paper.

Of the project's total estimated cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, 81 percent is funded through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).