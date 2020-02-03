App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 90% land needed for project to be acquired within 6 months, says report

The overall development work on this project is expected to be over by the year 2023.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Close to 90 percent of land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project will be completed in the next six months, according to a Financial Express article.

The report noted that this will allow important construction of the project to begin. Bids for various packages have already been invited and they are expected to open in the month of March. The train will be developed on Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology, and will travel along a 508 km long high-speed rail corridor.

The project is being implemented by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), and its foundation stone was jointly laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September 2017. It is expected to reduce the time taken to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to two hours.

Close

The overall development work on this project is expected to be over by the year 2023. The report noted that this is among the many high-speed rail projects that the government plans to implement across the country. The Railway Ministry has sanctioned such detailed project reports (DPRs) for various other routes in the country.

related news



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor #bullet train #Railway Ministry #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.