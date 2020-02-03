Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 90% land needed for project to be acquired within 6 months, says report

Close to 90 percent of land acquisition for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project will be completed in the next six months, according to a Financial Express article.

The report noted that this will allow important construction of the project to begin. Bids for various packages have already been invited and they are expected to open in the month of March. The train will be developed on Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology, and will travel along a 508 km long high-speed rail corridor.

The project is being implemented by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), and its foundation stone was jointly laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September 2017. It is expected to reduce the time taken to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to two hours.

The overall development work on this project is expected to be over by the year 2023. The report noted that this is among the many high-speed rail projects that the government plans to implement across the country. The Railway Ministry has sanctioned such detailed project reports (DPRs) for various other routes in the country.