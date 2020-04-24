App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad may have 8 lakh COVID-19 cases by May end: Official

So far, Ahmedabad city has reported 1,638 coronavirus positive cases, the highest in Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat may grow to eight lakh by the end of May if the current four-day period of doubling of such cases continues, an official said on Friday.

So far, Ahmedabad city has reported 1,638 coronavirus positive cases, the highest in Gujarat.

Of these, 1,459 cases are active after the death of 75 patients and recovery of 105 others, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a video message.

Close

"At present, the rate of doubling of cases in Ahmedabad is four days, which means that cases double every four days. If this rate continues, we will have 50,000 cases by May 15 and around 8 lakh by May 31," Nehra said.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

"Our target is to bring down this rate to eight days. This will be a very difficult task because very few countries have achieved it," he said.

He added that the US and Europe currently have four days of doubling rate and only South Korea has achieved the eight-day rate.

"If we can slow down the doubling rate to eight days, our cases will be only 10,000 by May 15 instead of 50,000. Similarly, the cases will be just 50,000 by May 31 instead of the estimated eight lakh. The way Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is taking steps, we are confident of achieving this with the help of people's cooperation," said Nehra.

He stressed that the doubling rate must be brought down before the lockdown comes to an end on May 3.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #ahmedabad #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Gujarat #Health #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.