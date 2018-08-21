Ahmedabad man gives Rs 16,000 alimony to his wife in coins

Moneycontrol News

A family court in Ahmedabad was left stunned when a man brought a bag of coins worth Rs. 16,000 as alimony for his estranged wife. The man was ordered to pay Rs. 25,000 as the first installment of alimony and the man followed the court's instructions and brought a plastic bag full of Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 coins, as per a report in The Times of India.

The man from Khadia area had to pay Rs. 50,000 to his wife towards arrears for past few months. As ordered by the court, he was supposed to bring his first installment of Rs. 25,000, which he brought in the form of coins.

The woman first refused to accept coins but he argued and stated that he earned this money through hard work and she has to accept it. After the court’s intervention, she agreed. It took over an hour for the woman and her lawyer to count the coins worth Rs. 16,000 and currency notes of just Rs. 9000.

The plastic bag was full of Rs 10 currency notes worth Rs 5000 and the rest amount was in Rs 100 currency notes. The advocate argued that there is no provision in any law to give maintenance in any particular form. He also said that he followed court instruction in the best way possible.