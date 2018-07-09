App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad-Delhi Vistara flight delayed after hoax bomb call

As directed by the BTAC, the authorities checked the UK 976 Ahmedabad-Delhi flight thoroughly at the airport before giving it the green signal to fly as nothing suspicious was found.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Vistara flight to Delhi from the Ahmedabad airport was delayed by around four hours on Monday following a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, a senior aviation official said.

"An unidentified person had called Vistara's call centre in Gurgaon in the morning today and claimed that the explosives have been planted on the Ahmedabad flight," Manoj Gangal, Director of the Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, said.

The call centre then informed the local Vistara office here about the threat call, Gangal said.

"On receiving information, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened immediately at the SVPI Airport. The committee viewed the call as 'non specific' but advised for a complete security drill," said Gangal in a statement.

As directed by the BTAC, the authorities checked the UK 976 Ahmedabad-Delhi flight thoroughly at the airport before giving it the green signal to fly as nothing suspicious was found, said Gangal.

"After thorough checks, flight number UK 976 was cleared for operation at 2:15 pm today," said Gangal.

In a series of tweets following the incident, Vistara had informed passengers that due to "mandatory security checks" its Ahmedabad-Delhi flight had been delayed.

The Ahmedabad-Delhi flight, originally scheduled to depart at 10:55 am, took off at 3:27 pm.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #India #Travel

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.