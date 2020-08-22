Ahmedabad COVID-19 case tally crosses 30,000 mark; three die

The COVID-19 case tally in Ahmedabad district crossed the 30,000-mark and rose to 30,020 on Saturday with addition of 179 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,680, it said.

A total of 176 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 24,932, the department said in a release.

Of the 179 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 157 patients while 22 cases were reported from rural parts of the district, it said.

All the three deaths occurred in the city municipal corporation limits.