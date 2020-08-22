172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ahmedabad-covid-19-case-tally-crosses-30000-mark-three-die-5743051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad COVID-19 case tally crosses 30,000 mark; three die

A total of 176 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 24,932, the department said in a release.

PTI

The COVID-19 case tally in Ahmedabad district crossed the 30,000-mark and rose to 30,020 on Saturday with addition of 179 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,680, it said.

A total of 176 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 24,932, the department said in a release.

Close

Of the 179 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 157 patients while 22 cases were reported from rural parts of the district, it said.

All the three deaths occurred in the city municipal corporation limits.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #ahmedabad #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.