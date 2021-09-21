Ahmedabad bans unvaccinated people from public transport, other places: Check details

(Image: Reuters)

In a bid to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has mandated that people be inoculated with at least one dose to avail certain facilities in the city.

Starting September 20, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public transport or civic buildings in Ahmedabad.

AMC Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said that such people will be barred from entry into vehicles of the civic transport service, the Bus Rapid Transit System as well as Kankaria lakefront, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, etc.



AMC

Entry will be allowed ONLY for persons having ONE or BOTH doses (if eligible) of vaccine for availing various municipal services. Vaccine certificate shall be checked at entry point of such facilities. To be effective from 20 September, Monday. pic.twitter.com/sPpB3NjhkP

"Entry will be allowed ONLY for persons having ONE or BOTH doses (if eligible) of vaccine for availing various municipal services. A vaccine certificate shall be checked at the entry point of such facilities. To be effective from 20 September, Monday," Kumar tweeted.

The state has so far administered over 5.7 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with as many as 3,72,334 people jabbed on September 20.

A total of 4.39 crore people have received their first dose so far.

The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat rose to 8,25,737 with the addition of 14 new cases on Monday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,082, said the department in a release.

With 17 coronavirus patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered cases went up to 8,15,522, it said.

There are now 133 patients under treatment in the state and the condition of four of them is critical, it said.