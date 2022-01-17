MARKET NEWS

Ahmedabad Airport to remain shut for 9 hours everyday from today till May 31. Here's why

From January 17 to May 31, scheduled runway re-carpeting work will be carried out, due to which parts of the airport will remain shut.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport will remain shut for 9 hours every day, starting from today, informed the Airport authorities. From January 17 to May 31, scheduled runway re-carpeting work will be carried out, due to which parts of the airport will remain shut.

The authorities also informed that the work will happen every day from 9 am to 6 pm, barring Sundays and public holidays.

The airport authorities, replying to tweets on this thread, said that passengers must check with their respective airlines regarding their flight schedules. Along with this, the authorities apprised that relevant stakeholders were consulted and given notice in advance to revise their schedules so that passenger inconvenience could be minimized.

"Runway maintenance is to ensure aircraft safety and increase runway life. Runway maintenance closures are mandatory procedures in line with international safety standards. Therefore, all the relevant stakeholders under the guidance of the safety regulator are consulted and given abundant notice to revise schedules in order to ensure minimal passengers' inconvenience. We are committed for best services to the passengers with safety", read the tweet.

Close

The work was supposed to begin from November 2021 but got delayed due to the festive season.
Tags: #Ahemdabad Airport #Runway Reconstruction #Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
first published: Jan 17, 2022 03:16 pm

