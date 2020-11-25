PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress will always be remembered: PM Modi

A top strategist of the Congress and a most-trusted ally of its president Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel (71) died in the early hours of Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi (File image: PTI)
Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will always be remembered. Patel spent years in public life, serving the society, Modi noted.

He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and had been critical for a few days. He had contracted COVID-19 and subsequently, developed complications.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," the prime minister said in a tweet.
