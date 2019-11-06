Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, says they discussed infra projects not politics

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on November 6 to discuss issues related to road and infrastructure projects in Gujarat, news agency PTI has reported quoting sources.

The minister also said that the meeting was not related to Maharashtra politics. Talking to reporters after meeting Gadkari, Patel said, "It was not a political meeting or on Maharashtra politics."

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat met Gadkari at his office and raised the requirement of road and infrastructure in his state, they said.