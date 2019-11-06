App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, says they discussed infra projects not politics

The minister also said that the meeting was not related to Maharashtra politics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on November 6 to discuss issues related to road and infrastructure projects in Gujarat, news agency PTI has reported quoting sources.

The minister also said that the meeting was not related to Maharashtra politics. Talking to reporters after meeting Gadkari, Patel said, "It was not a political meeting or on Maharashtra politics."

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat met Gadkari at his office and raised the requirement of road and infrastructure in his state, they said.

While he pointed out certain delays in infrastructure projects, he also took up the demands of improving road projects in Gujarat, according to the sources. They also indicated that no politics was discussed during the meeting.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 12:24 pm

