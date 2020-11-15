Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel in ICU for further COVID-19 treatment

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on November 15 for further treatment on the novel coronavirus infection that he is battling.

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment," tweeted his son Faisal.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," the statement added.

The veteran politician, who is 71 years old, previously tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade @AhmedPatel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 15, 2020

Several party leaders, which also included Anand Sharma, tweeted the news wishing him a speedy recovery.